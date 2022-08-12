Gloves Off Linux

Why subscribe?
After a long hiatus, I decided I need to return to writing about what I know and love - Linux. But this time I want to do so without any editors, guidelines or sense of duty to any single viewpoint.
Consider this an outlet for my creative spirit.
Didn’t I go away or something?
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Disclaimer: My views shared here are mine alone and do not reflect my employer or anyone else for that matter.