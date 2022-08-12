Gloves Off Linux

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After a long hiatus, I decided I need to return to writing about what I know and love - Linux. But this time I want to do so without any editors, guidelines or sense of duty to any single viewpoint.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Consider this an outlet for my creative spirit.

Didn’t I go away or something?

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Disclaimer: My views shared here are mine alone and do not reflect my employer or anyone else for that matter.