I don't believe it's any secret that PCWorld is laser-focused on topics they can cultivate into advertising dollars. I get it. We all have to eat. PCWorld's focus is illustrated with its emphasis on hardware, mobile devices, and proprietary software. All of which is perfectly reasonable.

Imagine my surprise as I nearly fell over reading this top 5 fluff piece from PCWorld today. Rather than unleash a flurry of harsh words in my critique, let's take the article's subject matter bit by bit. Shall we?

Quote 1:

But I could do without the Linux fanatics. You know who I mean. The ones who burst into conversations like the Kool-Aid Man whenever you bring up Windows. You don’t need to ask them how they feel about Linux. It’s absolutely clear. That’s their operating system of choice. It’s the only OS of choice. But you don’t know it, so they’re here to enlighten you.

I read this twice because surely there must be a link or citation to such a severe fanatic problem. Perhaps these "Linux Fanatics" are camped outside my house right now, waiting for me to mutter something positive about Windows?

Ah, I believe I understand now. Someone had a bad experience with MS Windows, and they responded to the incident poorly…like we're seeing with the author's apparent "extensive" Linux experience in PCWorld, as mentioned earlier.

(Grabs some coffee and popcorn - let's continue, shall we?)

Quote 2:

Doesn’t matter what you say. The fanatics still appear. They have no concept of reading the room (or the conversation). The suggestion of Linux doesn’t need to have a reasonable link to the topic at hand. Out come the same tired proclamations. And they have no idea how bad those declarations are (even though Linux itself isn’t the problem here).

I had to adjust my glasses and search like a lost sailor seeking land for the citation or evidence of this offense. I still see no links provided. Wait, it gets better.

Quote:"The suggestion of Linux doesn’t need to have a reasonable link to the topic at hand. Out come the same tired proclamations."

Which proclamations were made by whom? Use Linux, or else the guy from the Scream movies will sneak into someone's home and forcibly install Linux onto their computer?

After double-checking my front porch for "flaming bags of Arch" with a threatening note posted to my front door, I continued reading…

Quote 3:

I have to admit—the first time I tried Linux, I was really disappointed when unicorns and rainbows didn’t instantly explode from my PC. I was promised the end to all my Windows issues.

Oh wow! I don't recall seeing unicorns or rainbows, either. I remember a lot of stuff not working as I had hoped initially. Also, please pay close attention to the section I highlighted. It will become important here shortly.

Quote 4:

Windows has plenty of annoyances and outright problems. But you can feel that way and still have separate complaints about Linux. Sure, it’s much friendlier than it once was. And gaming isn’t as bleak a prospect. But Windows just works, my dudes. You can’t get the same level of support for software, drivers, and accessories in Linux (though Linux has definitely made strides on this front in recent years). Also, when someone is already struggling with an issue, being pestered about Linux probably adds to the irritation and could make them less likely to ever give an open-source operating system a shot. Again: Read the room!

Riddle me this…why is it evil to recommend Linux as a possible (gasp) solution to said problems? I must have missed the "Linux as a recommendation is evil" seminar held at my local Linux user group.

Quote 5:

Of course other distros are an option. But have you ever helped someone who isn’t a tech enthusiast through a Windows installation? It’s already stressful enough for them (and frankly, me as well) when they can buy the installation media pre-made and just pop it into their PC. You want them to create their own Linux media and handle the install multiple times?

Wait, hang on there. I need to set my popcorn down for a second. How are other distros an issue when the previous paragraph indicates we should avoid recommending Linux as a solution? Granted, the PCWorld's author did offer us a subtitle. However, it fails to bridge the two sections. Let's look at this again..with the subtitle.

Quote part of 4-5:

Also, when someone is already struggling with an issue, being pestered about Linux probably adds to the irritation and could make them less likely to ever give an open-source operating system a shot. Again: Read the room! “JUST TRY ANOTHER DISTRO” Of course other distros are an option. But have you ever helped someone who isn’t a tech enthusiast through a Windows installation? It’s already stressful enough for them (and frankly, me as well) when they can buy the installation media pre-made and just pop it into their PC. You want them to create their own Linux media and handle the install multiple times?

I'll leave that right there. Moving on. I've learned a lot thus far.

Quoted 6:

“MICRO$OFT ONLY CARES ABOUT MONEY” I regret to inform you that for-profit companies exist to make money, not build communities. The latter IS a Linux strength, but you cannot pay your workers with warm fuzzies.

I haven't seen this complaint lodged myself, at least not since the early 2000s. Has the PCWorld author heard of Red Hat? They, too, are a for-profit entity. And then there is Google, Oracle, SUSE, Facebook, Amazon, and Canonical. You get the idea.

In case you were unaware, Google, SUSE, Red Hat, and Canonical utilize Linux on the desktop. Yes, dear reader, Google's ChromeOS was designed with Gentoo Linux under the hood.

Quote 7:

“IT’S FREE” I regret to also inform you that the overwhelming majority of people buy laptops or prebuilt desktop PCs, 99 percent of which include Windows licenses. You have to hunt for Linux options, and they don’t always save you money.

Hang on there. (Opens my Dell XPS that came with Ubuntu pre-installed) I quickly did a Google shopping search for Linux laptops for sale. Sadly, Google only displayed a solid page full of options from which to choose from. Oh, and I hear HP offers a new laptop now as well. But I understand that using Google might be overwhelming for some individuals.

Quote 8:

“LINUX DOESN’T TRACK YOU!” Microsoft’s telemetry data can worry those who value privacy. It’s worth thinking about. But as mentioned already, turning to Linux doesn’t solve all problems. It just changes them. You know what the better solution is for many Windows users who are technical enough to consider switching to Linux? Putting Linux to work indirectly. You build a Pi-Hole, route your traffic through that, and keep Windows; Microsoft’s attempts to send data back home get sucked into a black hole. There, now everyone’s happy. Just kidding, most people don’t even care. You know who signs up for Facebook and leaves their privacy settings on public? Or allows most apps to have access to location data on their phones? A whole heck of a lot of folks, that’s who.

I managed to wrap my mind about a third of that section, but that's okay. Let's talk through this together, shall we?

Switching to a Linux distro stops Microsoft telemetry. Full stop. A better argument would have been to point to Ubuntu and their actions within this space.

A technical user of the Windows operating system would be more likely to use the "hosts file." Unfortunately, our friends at Microsoft didn't like that. However, building a PiHole to block Windows telemetry is super-doable, right? We might need to re-think that one.

Quote 9:

But here’s some friendly advice for Linux zealots: Linux sounds way more interesting when someone takes the time to thoughtfully explain what problems it solves and what issues to expect (and how to mitigate them), as well as making distro suggestions tailored to a person’s needs. When it’s not framed that way, Windows users will just keep tuning you out.

Ah, on that point, I agree; sans the zealots part. I will go out on a limb and suggest that this goes both ways. It isn't easy to offer advice when the potential solution sets someone off into flame mode.

I find it unfortunate that PCWorld published this article. It lacked substance, citation to what the hell the author was going on about, and worse, never intended to entertain a possible solution. Maybe I'm too hard on the article's author, but I don't believe so. The author's other written work is pretty good and worth reading. However, their opinion piece on switching to Linux to resolve a Windows problem was off the mark. Your mileage may vary.