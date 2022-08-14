One of my biggest grievances with the current state of Linux journalism is the sheer volume of puff pieces passed off as quality content. I'll be among the first to admit there are some decent technology writers still puttering around. Yet despite years of experience in the tech space, far too many of them fall victim to the deadly writing assignment "Year of the Linux Desktop" type articles.

Editors often assign puff piece articles with one laser focused thought in their tiny little brains - eyeballs on the article in question. These editorial minions of mediocrity have no interest in furthering the adoption of Linux on the desktop. They simply wish to make their monthly readership quotas so they can assign additional puff pieces to a willing batch of wet behind-the-ear tech writers.

And this brings us to the hottest Linux topic next to a new Ubuntu release announcement - The Year of the Linux Desktop. (Insert dramatic music here…or something)

The concept of this topic is nothing new. It's been recycled off and on for years by countless publications. In 2017, Linux enthusiasts were told by a well known presenter for the Linux Foundation that this would be the year of the Linux desktop. Well, perhaps not exactly.

2017 was NOT the year of the Linux desktop

Consider for a moment the lousy optics I mentioned above with an apparent disinterest shown by the foundation itself for Linux on the desktop. Is it any wonder that so many "Linux writers" write almost exclusively with an enterprise Linux focus these days?

Look, I realize the guy speaking on behalf of the Linux Foundation in 2017 preferred the Apple ecosystem. We get it. The "cool developers'' at the time enjoyed giving Apple their hard-earned money. After all, who else will invent new and creative ways to append the letter "i" to preexisting technologies? I guess "iDontKnow."

Look, I believe Linux enthusiasts would have been more understanding if this had been an Apple conference. But no, this happened at a Linux Foundation event by someone who knew exactly what they were doing. Are my expectations unreasonable? I imagine the court of public opinion will let me know.

This article is a "hit piece" on the Linux Foundation

This entire article is basically me complaining about something that happened five years ago. Clearly, I need to calm down, Netflix and chill. Correct?

The reality is that the corporate side of the Linux Foundation hasn't done anything that I'd deem noteworthy recently. To be clear, I take issue with the general role of the Linux Foundation as it exists today and its lack of focus on furthering desktop Linux adoption.

Despite my frustration with the Linux Foundation, I am pleased some Linux-based companies have been working on celebration-worthy projects. Their efforts are notable and I'd argue, changing the desktop Linux landscape for the better.

2022 is the year of Linux audio and gaming sucking less

Wim Taymans (Principal Engineer at Red Hat and co-creator of the GStreamer multimedia framework) has worked hard on a sound/video server named PipeWire for Linux. I like this for two reasons:

Pulseaudio on its own has been messy. Yes, it's functional enough when it works…but it often doesn't.

Pipewire support from Red Hat demonstrates a clear desire to see desktop Linux succeed. Red Hat developers themselves deserve a standing applause for their valiant efforts.

So even if Jim Zemlin of Red Hat / Linux Foundation in 2017 didn't believe in Linux as a desktop computing solution, I'm thrilled to see that the developers at Red Hat do "get it." So we'll leave the Linux Foundation to its Linux server focus and examine the good that has happened for desktop Linux users.

Valve rocks. Another company that seems to "get it" is Valve and their exhaustive work on the Proton project.

Proton allows desktop Linux users to run some (if not most) Windows games on their favorite distros using a little WINE sorcery behind the scenes. Proton has done more Linux gaming than any other project in history. This isn't my opinion. The results shown with Proton are a fact - look at the Linux desktop growth on Steam.

Valve's push to make the Steam Deck a household name contributes to its success. Ideally, allowing the Steam Deck to blur the lines of gaming on Linux and behave like a highly configurable console.

The Steam Deck is fascinating because it presents gamers with a handheld console designed to run "deck certified" PC games using Linux. Ignoring Valve's reliance on Windows gaming to stay in business, I've been impressed by how willing Valve has been to embrace Linux gamers as customers. I guess it shouldn't be a big surprise. Valve's founder has been quite vocal about his vision for the future of PC gaming.

We now have two significant shifts in the right direction for desktop Linux: 2022 has been a huge year for the Linux desktop in terms of overall progress.

Okay, I know what you're thinking. As great as Proton and Pipewire are, they aren't going to make casual computer users drop everything and install Linux on their desktop machines. But what if this didn't matter? What if Linux has already snuck into the mainstream and we just happened to miss it happening?

Yep, while most writers out there continue to chase down whatever feature Ubuntu is forcing down your throats, I happen to know that "the year of the Linux desktop" took place right under our collective noses. The distro of choice, Gentoo. Keep reading.

Year of the Chromebook

Zonbu. A Linux distribution company providing SaaS for their customers made some pretty waves in 2006. The handful of folks who do remember Zonbu likely wrote about it as a passing fad back when Linspire, Xandros, SimplyMEPIS, and similar Linux distributions were considered to be the future of the Linux desktop.

Zonbu was unique as they provided both the hardware and a paid subscription plan for storing your local home directory on their servers. Is this beginning to sound familiar? It should. Zonbu was based on Gentoo, like another cloud synced offering we know today as ChromeOS.

There is much more to be said about Zonbu vs. ChromeOS, but that's another article.

ChromeOS (Chromebooks, actually) placed desktop Linux front and center in millions of homes, schools, and even some workplaces. ChromeOS dethroned Macs and Windows PCs as the go-to platform for a multitude of computing environments.

When COVID first hit and kids were being sent home from school for the foreseeable future, schools provided Chromebooks for their virtual classroom work.

And for anyone thinking that ChromeOS isn't Linux - you're misinformed. ChromeOS is running a highly customized version of Gentoo Linux. Additionally, Google enabled ChromeOS to run Linux applications using ChromeOS' Linux Development Environment. By the power of all that is sane in this world, this sure sounds like ChromeOS is Linux to me.

Dear reader, the fact is 2011 was the actual "year of the Linux desktop." And now you know the truth.

Would you like to learn more about ChromeOS' Linux roots and other elements of its origins? Someone who I have tremendous respect for as a tech writer and Linux enthusiast (Steven Vaughan-Nichols) explained it all back in 2013. Enjoy.

As for the rest of you, you're welcome. You read the title thinking, "here we go again with the link bait," and likely ended up learning something instead. The year of the Linux desktop has come and gone. We didn't see it happen with the glitz and glamour we had all hoped for and expected.

