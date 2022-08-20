Gloves Off Linux
Let's Try Gnome Boxes
Matt shows VirtualBox the door and gives Gnome Boxes a whirl...for his first time - best read while listening to AC/DC - Thunderstruck.
Matt Hartley
14 hr ago
1
1
Terminal Prompt Warrior - Forget TimeShift and OBS
Two examples of why GUI applications aren't that important - best read while listening to Iron Maiden Aces High.
Matt Hartley
Aug 17
2
1
9 great reasons why I need to write this article about switching to Linux
Just so we’re clear: Linux isn’t the problem here.
Matt Hartley
Aug 15
1
2
The Year of the Linux Desktop
Just kidding, that would be a stupid title.
Matt Hartley
Aug 14
1
2
Coming soon
This is Gloves Off Linux, a newsletter with a no holds barred view Linux news, tips and opinion..
Matt Hartley
Aug 12
